Zero Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $230,937.32 and $84.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $238.39 or 0.00612455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

