Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,471. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

