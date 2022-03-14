Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
