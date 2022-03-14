Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and $2.91 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104854 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

