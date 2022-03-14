ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $10.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 86.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,809,000 after buying an additional 137,866 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,416,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

