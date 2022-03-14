ZKSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.97 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.49 or 0.06549215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.74 or 0.99596326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040569 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

