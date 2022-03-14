ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.53

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.