ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $231,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.