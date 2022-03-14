Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

