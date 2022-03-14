Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zumiez by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

