Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $8,671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.