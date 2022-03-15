$0.01 EPS Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 675,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.13, a PEG ratio of 29.21 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

