-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 18,261,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,599,215. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 4.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after buying an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

