-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after buying an additional 2,204,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,278,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 6,586,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,325. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

