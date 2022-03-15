-$0.34 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

