$0.42 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.58. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

