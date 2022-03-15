$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

STBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 102,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

