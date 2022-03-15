$0.72 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,080,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

