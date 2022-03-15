$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 107,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

