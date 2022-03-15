$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

