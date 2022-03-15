-$1.65 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

