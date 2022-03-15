$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.93. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 4.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.