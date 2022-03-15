$127.95 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to post $127.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $516.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,432 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

