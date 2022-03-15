$128.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $128.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

