137,300 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

BYRN opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

