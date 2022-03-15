153,000 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.39% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUDS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

