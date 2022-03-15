161,186 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

