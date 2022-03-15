16,682 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 216.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 773.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 312.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 50.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 68.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.45. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

