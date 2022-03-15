16,682 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.