17,926 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 523,971 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $464,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $18,635,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.40.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.