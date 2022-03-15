$181.90 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $181.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Akumin posted sales of $58.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $424.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $427.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AKU opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

