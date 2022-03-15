1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Up 3.1% This Week

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $62,165.46 and approximately $57,191.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.17 or 0.06538018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.50 or 0.99824384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040534 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

