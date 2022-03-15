$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

