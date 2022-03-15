$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to post $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 million and the highest is $2.22 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $10.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $10.69 million to $11.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Curis by 302.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 102.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Curis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

