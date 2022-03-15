-$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to post ($2.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.94). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

TSVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TSVT remained flat at $$11.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 over the last quarter.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

