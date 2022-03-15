$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $14.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,397. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

