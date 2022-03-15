20,491 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

