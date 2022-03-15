208,720 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.52% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,067,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.