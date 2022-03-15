220,669 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blend Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962.

BLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

BLND opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

