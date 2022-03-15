220,669 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blend Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

BLND opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Blend Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

