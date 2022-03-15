27,949 Shares in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.86% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIRL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

EIRL opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.