287,157 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth about $9,045,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

