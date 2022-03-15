30,640 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. OGE Energy accounts for about 1.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

