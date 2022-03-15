30,707 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Purchased by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Semler Scientific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $157,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMLR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Semler Scientific stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 161,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,166. The stock has a market cap of $293.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

