$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $325.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

