$342.65 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will report $342.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,693,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,371,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

