360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after buying an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after buying an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 97.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 1,126,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QFIN. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

