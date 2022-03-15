$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will announce $4.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.