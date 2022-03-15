42,429 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

