$45.04 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $45.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $201.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CIO opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

